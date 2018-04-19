Champagne Stakes facts and figures

CHAMPAGNE STAKES FOR TWO-YEAR-OLDS AT RANDWICK:

HISTORY:

* First run over seven furlongs (1400m) in 1866 when won by Fishhook

* Held over 1600m since 1972

* The final leg of the two-year-old triple crown after the Golden Slipper Stakes (1200m) and ATC Sires' Produce Stakes (1400m)

* Outstanding gallopers to have won the race include: Furious (1921), Heroic (1924), Manfred (1925), Hall Mark (1933), Ajax (1937), Todman (1957), Wiggle (1958), Noholme (1959), Sky High (1960), Time And Tide (1963), Storm Queen (1966), Vain (1969), Baguette (1970), Luskin Star (1977), Red Anchor (1984), Bounding Away (1986), Triscay (1990), Pierro (2012) and Prized Icon (2016).

* Youngsters who have claimed the juvenile triple crown: Pierro (2012), Dance Hero (2004), Burst (1992), Tierce (1991), Luskin Star (1977) and Baguette (1970)

* There will be no triple crown this year with Slipper winner Esitjaab spelled after her win. ATC Sires' Produce Stakes winner El Dorado Dreaming is in line to claim two legs.

TALKING POINTS:

* 26 winners since 1983 have come through the Sires' Produce

KEY COMMENTS:

* "The penny hadn't dropped but it did in the Sires'" - El Dorado Dreaming's trainer Ben Smith

* "Even though he's going to be 100-1, they're all two-year-olds and we don't know how good this bloke is. It's a lot to expect from him to go from a maiden to a Group One but El Dorado Dreaming's done it" - Blazing Issue's trainer Greg Hickman

* "There's no signs to suggest she couldn't go to 1600 metres and be competitive. She looks like she's trained on no problem and coped really well in Sydney. She's had a good time of it" - Seabrook's trainer Mick Price

"I think he's a good horse and for sure he can do the mile. There's not so many races over the mile for two-year-olds so this is the time to try" - Guerrier's trainer Jean Dubois