News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Man's act that led to fatal brown snake bite
The tragic act which led to man's fatal eastern brown snake bite

Hundreds flee homes as 4.4 magnitude quake strikes Indonesia

Reuters
Reuters /

JAKARTA (Reuters) - A shallow earthquake brought down hundreds of poorly built buildings in Indonesia, forcing more than 2,000 people to flee their homes, rescue officials said on Thursday. The 4.4 magnitude quake hit the Banjarnegara district of Central Java late on Wednesday, killing two people and injuring more than 20.

“Victims were killed or injured by falling buildings,” the national rescue agency said in a statement. "People are being treated in hospital or have been evacuated to temporary shelters."
Quakes are common in Indonesia, which straddles the Pacific "Ring of Fire", a hot spot for seismic activity due to friction between tectonic plates.


(Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Back To Top