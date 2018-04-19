Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

AMP - AMP - down 13 cents, or 2.9 per cent, at $4.32

ANZ - ANZ BANKING GROUP - up 7 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $26.71

CBA - COMMONWEALTH BANK - down 1 cent at $72.40

NAB - NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK - down 11 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $28.33

WBC - WESTPAC - down 12 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $28.59

Two days after hearing that AMP had charged clients for advice they never received, the financial services royal commission has been told that some Commonwealth Bank financial advisers kept charging clients fees after they died.

API - AUSTRALIAN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES - down 3.5 cents, or 2.3 per cent, at $1.47

The pharmacies operator and health and beauty products retailer's half year profit dropped 14 per cent, and it said it will continue to expand its Priceline Pharmacy network.

BHP - BHP BILLITON - up 85 cents, or 2.8 per cent, at $30.92

The mining giant trimmed its full-year iron ore production guidance due to unexpected dumper car maintenance.

EVN - EVOLUTION MINING - up 3 cents, or 0.9 per cent, at $3.36

The gold miner improved its full year production forecast after reporting a lift in production in the March quarter.

HVN - HARVEY NORMAN - up 7 cents, or 2 per cent, at $3.51

Harvey Norman has sold its 7.2 per cent stake in apparel supplier Gazal for $10.4 million.

S32 - SOUTH32 - up 17 cents, or 4.6 per cent, at $3.88

The diversified miner lowered its full year coal production guidance as it carries out work aimed at returning annual production at Illawarra Metallurgical Coal to historical rates, and improved its production forecasts for manganese.

STO - SANTOS - up 2 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $6.00

Santos lowered its full-year production and sales guidance due to the shutdown caused by February's magnitude 7.5 earthquake in Papua New Guinea.

SUN - SUNCORP - down 2 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $13.68

Suncorp chairman Ziggy Switkowski will retire from the board of the financial services firm in September and be replaced by director Christine McLoughlin.