NT woman who killed ex gets 9 years

A Northern Territory judge said Aboriginal men as well as women and children deserved to be safe from alcohol-fuelled violence in their own homes as she jailed a woman who killed her former husband.

Gillian Campion, 40, was no longer in a relationship with Nicholas Lena, 43, and the father of two of her children, when she killed him in the early hours of Mothers Day on May 14 last year.

He had taken out a restraining order against her over previous violent attacks against him, including once with a knife only months earlier.

However, the pair still saw one another socially and he had bought her the wine she drank the day of his death.

On the evening of May 13 she went to a unit next to Mr Lena's in Katherine, south of Darwin, where he was drinking alcohol with people.

"You were angry and jealous that Mr Lena was talking to other people in the group, your behaviour was described as annoying," Justice Judith Kelly told the NT Supreme Court in Darwin.

A highly intoxicated Campion accused Mr Lena of seeing other women, punched the palm of her own hand to threaten him and later said to another woman "I am going to kill him", and that he had given her a bruised eye.

She later went back to his unit next door after 3am and stabbed him twice in the chest with a 20cm kitchen knife, while he sat defenceless. He fell to his knees and quickly died.

"There is nothing to justify your anger and resentment when you killed him," Justice Kelly said.

"There is far, far too much alcohol-fuelled violence in the community and especially the Aboriginal community.

"I have to send a message from the community in general that it disapproves of such violence from the people who do these things.

"I often have cause to say Aboriginal women and children have a right to live in safety, and that includes men."

Emotional relatives of Mr Lena's, including his parents, were in court and had said in a victim impact statement they had been devastated to learn of his death while they were waiting for a Mothers Day phone call from their son and granddaughters.

Campion was sentenced to a nine-year prison term with a non-parole period of five years after pleading guilty to manslaughter.