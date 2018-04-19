Chiefs make four changes for Reds match

The Chiefs have made four changes to their starting XV, all in the forwards, for their Super Rugby clash against Queensland.

Two changes are in the front row with prop Karl Tu'inukuafe and hooker Liam Polwart promoted for the match in Brisbane on Saturday night.

Tu'unikuafe replaces Aidan Ross, who broke an ankle in the 25-13 defeat to the Hurricanes in Wellington last week.

Polwart comes in for Nathan Harris, who is out of the squad altogether.

Canada captain Tyler Ardron returns at lock after being cleared from concussion symptoms, while Fijian Pita Gus Sowakula returns to No.8.

In the backline, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi is preferred at halfback to Brad Weber, who is on the bench after recovering from a wrist injury.

Former Blues prop Sam Prattley is in line to make his Chiefs debut off the bench, after being drafted in as a interim injury replacement.

The Reds are bottom of the four Australian teams but Chiefs coach Colin Cooper is wary of the challenge ahead.

"Playing the Reds in Brisbane will be a tough assignment and we've worked really hard with the leaders on having the right mindset," he said.

"The Reds have a number of threats, with their loose forwards, midfielders and outside backs all big carriers of the ball."

Cooper wasn't discouraged by the defeat to the Hurricanes, who now lead the overall competition, while the Chiefs are third in the New Zealand conference.

"Coming off a loss makes us more determined," he said.

"The good thing about that game is that there were opportunities but we just didn't finish them".

Chiefs: Charlie Ngatai (co-capt), Sean Wainui, Anton Lienert-Brown, Johnny Fa'auli, Solomon Alaimalo, Damian McKenzie, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Pita Gus Sowakula, Sam Cane (co-capt), Lachlan Boshier, Tyler Ardron, Brodie Retallick, Angus Ta'avao, Liam Polwart, Karl Tu'inukuafe. Res: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Sam Prattley, Jeff Thwaites, Luke Jacobson, Liam Messam, Brad Weber, Marty McKenzie, Alex Nankivell.