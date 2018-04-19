CBA's reputation worse than taxman's: poll

Commonwealth Bank's reputation has been so trashed by a series of scandals that the public now like the lender even less than they do the taxman.

A poll of almost 6,000 people that overlapped the financial services royal commission's first round of public hearings showed CBA ranked at No.57 out of 60 major Australian organisations in terms of reputation.

That's 21 places lower than in last year's Australian Corporate Reputation Index, and six places below the Australian Taxation Office.

The survey data released on Thursday was collected between February 23 and March 16 - after CBA had been variously accused of breaching money-laundering and terrorism-funding laws, offering dodgy financial advice, mis-selling insurance and treating life insurance customers harshly.

CBA also found itself more poorly regarded than its big four banking rivals, with ANZ (No.35), NAB (No.43) and Westpac (No.48) largely unchanged from the 2017 index.

"While CBA has previously shown strong results in the individual drivers of leadership and citizenship, both these dimensions have dropped significantly this year and will need to improve substantially for the organisation to improve in 2019 and beyond," Reputation Institute regional managing director Oliver Freedman said.

Still, CBA's drop wasn't as bad as that suffered by troubled department store chain Myer, which fell 23 places to No.45 and also scored last in terms of innovation.

Air New Zealand topped the poll for the second year in a row, ahead of Toyota and Qantas.

Virgin Australia, Mazda, JB Hi-Fi, Australian Super, Murray Goulburn, Aldi and Samsung rounded out the top 10.