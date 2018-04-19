Swans ready for fierce Crows AFL side

Sydney are preparing for a smarting Adelaide and some sore bodies in a significant early-season AFL clash at the SCG on Friday.

Adelaide coach Don Pyke expects his Crows to be highly competitive against Sydney.

The Swans are among the leaders boasting a 3-1 record after some hard-earned wins, with their opponents holding sway for long periods in each game.

While Adelaide are just one win behind on 2-2, they attracted plenty of criticism after last week's poor performance against Collingwood.

Sydney have won six of their past seven clashes with Adelaide, who have lost star midfielder Rory Sloane to a foot injury.

Eddie Betts and David Mackay were already ruled out and Darcy Fogarty was dropped.

Myles Poholke will make his AFL debut, while Andy Otten, Riley Knight and Jordan Gallucci will play their first senior games this season..

Crows coach Don Pyke is determined not to dwell on any negatives.

"The reality is a lot of guys who played last week played two weeks before (in the win) against Richmond and had a really strong performance, so we know there's capability," he said at Adelaide Airport on Thursday.

"But we''ve got to make sure we don't focus on all the negative things, whether it be injuries or other stuff.

"Last week was a poor performance from us and we own that and it's important we now respond tomorrow night.

"It was poor in the area of our contested stuff really, that's where it started.

"The numbers didn't lie in that respect, so it's a good challenge for us tomorrow night to be able to respond."

Pyke's comments wouldn't surprise the Swans who are clearly preparing to face a fired up side.

"We expect it will be a high collision sort of game," Swans utility Dean Towers told AAP.

"Pretty hard at the footy and the contested ball game is going to be massive all over the ground.

"They are the sort of games where you know you're going to pull up sore after because there's going to be plenty of collisions, plenty of bumps and you have to earn everything.

"These are the sort of games where you can really test yourself and if you play well in these games it's a feather in your cap.

"Everyone is going to have to stand up and be ready for a really hard fought game."

Pyke said he felt his captain Taylor Walker, who was heavily lambasted after the Collingwood game, had turned the corner this week in regards to his fitness.

Gary Rohan and Harrison Marsh return for the Swans, who dropped Aliir Aliir and Nic Newman.