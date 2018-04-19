News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Man's act that led to fatal brown snake bite
The tragic act which led to man's fatal eastern brown snake bite

Harvey Norman sells stake in apparel group

AAP /

Harvey Norman has sold its 7.2 per cent stake in apparel supplier Gazal for $10.4 million.

Harvey Norman sold its stake in Gazal, supplier of brands Van Heusen, Calvin Klein and Nancy Ganz.

Harvey Norman sold its stake in Gazal, supplier of brands Van Heusen, Calvin Klein and Nancy Ganz.

The furniture and consumer electronics retailer will make a pre-tax profit of nearly $4 million, having bought the stake in September 2016 for $6.5 million.

It sold its interest in Gazal, a listed supplier of clothing brands, including Van Heusen, Calvin Klein and Nancy Ganz on Wednesday, notices released to the ASX show.

Harvey Norman co-founder and chairman Gerry Harvey is well known for investing in other areas, including his not-so-successful investment in a Victorian dairy farm, Coomboona.

Coomboona Holdings, which Harvey Norman paid $34 million for a 49.9 per cent stake in the farm in 2015, slipped into receivership last month.

Harvey Norman has booked a further $4.57 million loss on its share of Coomboona's trading activities on top of the $20.7 million impairment it booked against the joint venture in February's half-year results.

Back To Top