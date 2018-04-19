Harvey Norman sells stake in apparel group

Harvey Norman has sold its 7.2 per cent stake in apparel supplier Gazal for $10.4 million.
The furniture and consumer electronics retailer will make a pre-tax profit of nearly $4 million, having bought the stake in September 2016 for $6.5 million.
It sold its interest in Gazal, a listed supplier of clothing brands, including Van Heusen, Calvin Klein and Nancy Ganz on Wednesday, notices released to the ASX show.
Harvey Norman co-founder and chairman Gerry Harvey is well known for investing in other areas, including his not-so-successful investment in a Victorian dairy farm, Coomboona.
Coomboona Holdings, which Harvey Norman paid $34 million for a 49.9 per cent stake in the farm in 2015, slipped into receivership last month.
Harvey Norman has booked a further $4.57 million loss on its share of Coomboona's trading activities on top of the $20.7 million impairment it booked against the joint venture in February's half-year results.