Harry, Meghan set for London Dawn Service

Prince Harry and his bride-to-be Meghan Markle will pause their wedding preparations to mark Anzac Day in London next week.

The prince and his US fiancee will attend a sombre Dawn Service at the Wellington Arch, laying a wreath first at the New Zealand memorial before walking to pay their respects at the Australian memorial, Kensington Palance announced.

Prince Harry will also lay a wreath on behalf of his grandmother the Queen later in the morning during a parade service at the Cenotaph.

Hundreds of veterans and servicepeople and their families are expected to march in the parade.

The prince and Ms Markle will then attend the Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.

It will be the 102nd Anzac Day service to be held in London.

Harry and Ms Markle will wed at St George's Chapel Windsor Castle on May 19.