Five Super Rugby talking points this weekend

Wellington, April 19, 2018 (AFP) - - A mounting Blues injury list, Jamie Joseph's New Zealand return, a buoyant Bulls and the front-loading Waratahs are among five talking points ahead of this week's of Super Rugby action.

- Cooper's gripe backed by Blues -

If Otago Highlanders coach Colin Cooper wanted evidence to back up his complaint about the physical toll local derbies are taking on New Zealand teams then he need look no further than this week's opponents, Auckland Blues.

The Blues have 18 players on their injury list, forcing Tana Umaga to introduce new blood simply to field a side.

Umaga did not go as far as Cooper last week in calling for the conference system to be scrapped but he did note that all of the Kiwi sides were feeling the squeeze.

"It seems all the New Zealand Super teams are suffering from a high attrition rate and we are no different," he said "It's testing the depth of the playing resources around the country."

Umaga said the situation at least gave enthusiastic youngsters a chance to shine, with flanker Dalton Papalii, winger Jordan Hyland, centre Orbyn Leger and lock Ben Neenee all given debuts in recent weeks.

- Joseph faces tough homecoming -

It's shaping as a tough homecoming for Sunwolves coach Jamie Joseph as his winless side venture to New Zealand for only the second time in their brief history.

Last year's Kiwi road trip resulted in three defeats, including a 50-3 thumping from Canterbury Crusaders, who Joseph's team meet Saturday in a match that pits the 2017 wooden spooners against the reigning champions.

Joseph's task the following week is arguably even more difficult -- preparing his Sunwolves to meet the table-topping Wellington Hurricanes. In their only previous meeting in Tokyo last year the Hurricanes ran out 83-17 winners.

However, World Cup-winning former All Black Piri Weepu likes the way Joseph has turbo-charged the Sunwolves' attack this season and believes the ex-Otago Highlanders coach will tell his players to "have a crack" at the Crusaders.

"They'll definitely be chancing it," he told superrugby.co.nz. "I'd have to go Crusaders (for the win) but it's definitely going to be a good game to watch."

- Crusaders welcome back Dagg, Franks -

The Crusaders, already unbackable favourites against the Sunwolves, are set to receive a boost with the return of All Blacks Owen Franks and Israel Dagg.

The pair, who boast more than 160 international caps between them, have both been sidelined since September last year, with utility back Dagg suffering a knee cartilage problem and prop Franks undergoing Achilles surgery.

Crusaders assistant coach Jason Ryan said the 30-year-old Franks played through intense pain last year and had been rewarded for dedicating himself to rehabilitation after his operation.

"People need to understand the injury he had -- imagine waking up with a rock in your shoe and walking with it every day," he said.

"He is definitely better than he was. Just running from A to B, he's got more pop in him and is probably the strongest he's ever been."

- Bulls still have 'long way to go' -

Northern Bulls chase a third win in a row for the first time since 2016 against Melbourne Rebels in Pretoria on Saturday with a warning from coach John Mitchell ringing in their ears

"We have a long way to go," cautioned the former All Blacks supremo after wins against Western Stormers and Coastal Sharks.

"By winning we are starting to win the hearts and minds of our supporters, which is vital because they have suffered for a long time."

A third win on the trot against the Rebels, who have lost their last two matches against Wellington Hurricanes and Jaguares, would be a sign of progress for the three-time former champions Bulls who last won the Super Rugby title in 2010 and whose best since was a lone semi-final appearance in 2013.

- Waratahs front up for Lions -

Australia conference leaders NSW Waratahs have brought back second rower Tom Staniforth and loaded their bench with forwards to counter the physical threat of South African conference leaders Golden Lions in Sydney on Friday.

Ned Hanigan will slot back into blindside flanker for the Australia conference leaders, while Will Miller will make his impact off a lopsided bench that comprises six forwards and only two backs.

"It's always a risk going 6-2 (on the bench) because you're one short in the backs," coach Daryl Gibson said.

"We see this game being extremely physical and we wanted to have some bigger bodies in our forward pack to cater for the big South African forward pack.

"While we are one of the smaller packs going around, we are punching above our weight and we have certainly cleaned up our vulnerabilities in terms of stopping lineout drives.

"We see that as a real strength the Lions possess, and something we are going to have to be very good in stopping on Friday night."

