LeBron helps Cavaliers bounce back in NBA

The situation was dire, requiring dominance. LeBron James delivered.

LeBron James has dominated as the Cleveland swept past Indiana in their NBA playoff game.

Taking matters into his own hands, James scored 46 points and added 12 rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers bounced back from a poor performance in the series opener to hold off the Indiana Pacers 100-97 and even their Eastern Conference NBA playoff match-up at one game apiece.

Dazzling from the start, James scored the game's first 16 points and had 29 at halftime, ruling the floor as he has done in so many previous post-seasons.

"I played my game," he said.

But in a season in which nothing has been easy for the Cavs, Cleveland were lucky that Indiana's Victor Oladipo missed a wide-open three-pointer that would have tied it with 27 seconds left.

"I got a clean look, I shot and I just missed," Oladipo said.

"If I had that look again, I would take it every time."

Kevin Love scored 15, but Cleveland's All-Star centre jammed his left thumb - the same hand he broke earlier this season - while deflecting a pass and missed the final minutes of the game.

Coach Tyronn Lue said Love could have returned and "he's fine" for Game 3 on Friday.

As long as James is OK, the Cavs will always have a chance.

Lue shook up his starting line-up for game two and Kyle Korver contributed 12 points, all on three-pointers, made several hustling plays and took two charges.

James was expected to be more aggressive in game two and was unstoppable in the first half.

"We just wanted him to set the tone and he did that by getting to the basket early ... " Lue said.

"But we ran the same first play until they stopped it. He kept getting what he wanted."

In Houston, James Harden predicted Chris Paul would "come back and drop 30" after not playing his best in the Rockets' play-off opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Close enough.

Paul had 27 points and Gerald Green came off the bench to score a play-off career-high 21 as the Rockets used a big second quarter to cruise to a 102-82 win.

"I know he was beating himself up after game one, he called me and we talked a little bit and I said: 'Don't worry about it, the win's all that matters so just come back and be aggressive'," Harden said of Paul.

Nine-time All-Star guard Paul seemed to listen to his teammate.

"Just tried to push the tempo, tried to be aggressive ... getting into the lane and getting a couple of easy ones early helped us," Paul said.

Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns had another disappointing game, scoring his five points in the first quarter.

"I think we all have to be better, including myself," he said.

"We've got to find ways. We can come up with some tweaks and be ready for the next game."

Jamal Crawford scored 16 points for the eighth-seeded Timberwolves, who are in the playoffs for the first time since 2004.