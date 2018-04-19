Whypeeo ready to lead Edmonds team

Stakes winning three-year-old Whypeeo has a strong trial win under his belt as he prepares to head a team from the Toby Edmonds stable at the Doomben meeting.

Stakes winner Whypeeo will head a strong team for trainer Toby Edmonds at Doomben.

Whypeeo will be having his first start for the winter carnival in the Listed Mick Dittman Plate (1050m) on Saturday.

He hasn't raced since leading for home from a wide barrier before finishing fourth in the $2 million Magic Millions Guineas on January 13.

Edmonds has long believed Whypeeo is a stakes class horse and the gelding confirmed that with a win in the Listed Gold Edition Plate during the summer carnival.

The trainer was pleased with Whypeeo's trial win at the Gold Coast on April 10 when he beat handy sprinter Jobiwood by 4-1/2 lengths.

"There is always a difference between trials and races but it was a handy effort," Edmonds said.

"He needs to run Saturday and then head to the Gold Coast Guineas (on May 5)."

Edmonds will wait until after the Guineas to decide whether to keep Whypeeo in three-year-old company or head to races against older horses.

Stablemate filly Sizzling Ace is also due to make her return on Saturday in the Two-Year-Old Handicap (1050m).

She failed to win in three runs in the summer but showed potential.

Edmonds thought enough of her to start her first-up in the Listed Calaway Gal Stakes in which she ran fourth before her sixth in the Group Three McLachlan Stakes..

At her last start she was second at the Sunshine Coast in a $100,000 race which was in effect a consolation for horses who didn't make the Magic Millions Classic.

Sizzling Ace trialled solidly when third at Doomben last week.

"She drew bad barriers in all three of her starts but she needs to start winning if we are talking about anything better" Edmonds said.

Tough gelding Mr Epic steps up in class in the Listed Tails Stakes (1600m).

Mr Epic was well beaten first-up after leading by a big margin in the middle stages of a 1350m-race at Doomben on March 31.

Jockey Matt McGillivray is appealing a four week-suspension on a handling charge because of the ride.

Edmonds expects Mr Epic to improve as he gets out over further ground.