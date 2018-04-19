Your guide to the 2018 Asian Cup decider

WOMEN'S ASIAN CUP FINAL GUIDE

Australia v Japan - Amman International Stadium, Jordan

Kickoff: 3am (AEST) Saturday April 21

AUSTRALIA

Coach: Alen Stajcic

Captain: Clare Polkinghorne and Lisa De Vanna

Ranking: World No.6

Star: Sam Kerr. Australia's lethal front-woman can be the difference against the Japanese - as she proved in the Tournament of Nations last year with a hat-trick. Has three goals already in this tournament.

JAPAN

Coach: Asako Takakura

Captain: Saki Kumagai

Ranking: World No.11

Star: Mizuho Sakaguchi. The veteran midfielder's experience and poised told in the group stage against Australia when she netted the opening goal to put the Matildas on the rack. Will be influential again in the final.

PREVIOUS FINALS

2014: Japan 1-0 Australia

2010: Australia 1-1 North Korea (Australia won 5-4 on penalties)

2008: North Korea 2-1 China

2006: China 2-2 Australia (China won 4-2 on penalties)

PREDICTION: Japan 1-2 Australia (after extra time)

On semi-final form it's hard to go past the Japanese, which brushed aside China 3-1 as Australia struggled by Thailand on penalties. But coach Alen Stajcic will refresh and energise his side for the final. With character to boot, the Matildas can utilise their strength in attack to find a way.