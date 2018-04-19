Aloisi's Roar steeled for A-League finals

There have been better times to be John Aloisi - one memorable World Cup qualifying moment springs to mind - but not many than right now.

Coach John Aloisi will lead a resurgent Brisbane Roar into the A-League finals series.

Aloisi leads his resurgent Brisbane Roar side into an A-League final against Melbourne City on Friday night.

The Roar snuck into finals in sixth place, but with a body of work over the last three months that suggests anything is possible.

They've won seven of their last 11 matches, a record only Sydney FC can match.

They were last-out winners at AAMI Park, ending a four-year hoodoo at the ground for the club.

And with several stars enjoying a return to fitness, there's enough evidence to suggest the Roar could be a serious finals wildcard.

Aloisi told AAP a mid-season heart-to-heart with his players - then sitting two points off the bottom of the table, with just 13 points from 16 games - laid the basis for their turnaround.

"Eleven games ago we sat down as a group and we discussed what we believed we could still do," he said.

"Everyone said we believed we could still make finals.

"We knew we had a bad start. A terrible off-season and pre-season with plenty of stuff going on and off the pitch.

"No one made excuses. We just stuck at it, made sure that when we got players back fit we performed well and picked up points. That's what we did."

Aloisi said their round 20 away win over Melbourne Victory was a turning point.

"It was the big boost. Matt McKay said 'I can't remember the last game we've won here'," he said.

"He was so excited. I could tell then it was happening. Being the only team to beat Sydney FC at Allianz added to it."

Against City, Aloisi predicts an "open and entertaining game", name-checking Daniel Arzani and Bruno Fornaroli as creative forces that will be tough to contain.

But he says the Roar's weapons will also leave their mark after growing into the season.

"Henrique's getting fit. (Eric) Bautheac understands the league, like (Massimo) Maccarone," he said.

"(Thomas) Kristensen has been massive for us, he has been driving the midfield.

"And (Ivan) Franjic came in late but now he's looking strong. They're all looking strong."

With all that, there's plenty of reasons for Brisbane to be up for their elimination final.

Aloisi says it out-weighs the fact that his day of reckoning comes against his former side.

"It doesn't make a difference at all for me. It's all about Brisbane Roar," he said.

"We're fully focused, ready, and we can't wait."