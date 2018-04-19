News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Man's act that led to fatal brown snake bite
The tragic act which led to man's fatal eastern brown snake bite

FAA orders inspection of jet engines following Southwest flight explosion

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Wednesday it would order inspection of some 220 jet engines after investigators said a broken fan blade touched off the explosion on a Southwest Airlines flight, shattering a window and killing a passenger.

The so-called air-worthiness directive would require an ultrasonic inspection within the next six months of the fan blades on all CFM56-7B engines that have accrued a certain number of flights.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Back To Top