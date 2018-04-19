Hanson returns from Afghanistan visit

Pauline Hanson is headed home after spending more than a week on the ground with Aussie troops in Afghanistan.

The One Nation leader posted a video about her time in the country, following a visit with colleague Brian Burston and Labor senator Kimberley Kitching.

"I wanted to experience what our Aussie soldiers go through in a war zone," she said.

She said she will bring what she's learnt back to the floor of parliament.

"I've got a lot to say over the next few weeks."

Senator Hanson said the military do a fantastic job and she thanked those in Afghanistan for having her.

Before she left, she told The Australian she can see Australian soldiers being in the country for the long haul and it's necessary that they are.

"You can see the changes that are happening in the country," she said.

"One soldier came up to me and said, 'Can you please tell the media and the people that we want to be here. This is the highlight of our careers. We've trained for this'."