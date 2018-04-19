76ers Joel Embiid doubtful for NBA playoff

Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid was listed as doubtful by the club for Game 3 of the team's playoff series with the Miami Heat on Thursday.

Embiid missed the first two games of the first-round series due to the left orbital bone fracture that he suffered on March 28.

Embiid has missed 10-straight games due to the injury.

The All-Star was recently cleared from the NBA concussion protocol and will wear a protective mask once he returns.

The series with the Heat is tied at one game apiece.

Embiid expressed frustrations on his Instagram account over not being able to play after Monday's loss, saying he was "(expletive) tired of being babied."

He averaged 22.9 points, 11 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game during the regular season.