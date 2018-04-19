Gone in 33 seconds: Frankfurt's Fernandes gets quickfire red card

Berlin (AFP) - Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Gelson Fernandes was sent off after just 33 seconds of being on the pitch during his side?s German Cup semi-final win over Schalke on Wednesday.

With his side leading 1-0, and just 12 minutes from a place in the final, Fernandes was brought on as a substitute to steady the ship, but was shown a red card for a crunching challenge on Leon Goretzka.

Fernandes was initially just yellow-cardrd, but the referee then changed his decision to a red card after consultation with the video assistant referee (VAR).

At 33 seconds, Fernandes? red card is believed to be quicker than the fastest ever in the Bundesliga.

That unwanted record is held by Marcel Titsch-Rivero, also of Eintracht Frankfurt, who was sent off after just 43 seconds against Borussia Dortmund in 2011.