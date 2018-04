WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp has won a $928 million contract to build an undefined number of hypersonic conventional strike weapons, the Pentagon said in a statement on Wednesday.

The contract provides for the design, development, engineering, systems integration, test, logistics planning, and aircraft integration support of all the elements of a hypersonic, conventional, air-launched, stand-off weapon, the statement said.

