News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Woman loses all her belongings after flatmate misunderstands simple instruction
Woman traumatised after simple error sees her lose all belongings

Exiting Swan joins global tax think tank

AAP /

Outgoing former treasurer Wayne Swan has joined an international think tank as he ramps up his fight against corporate tax avoidance.

Mr Swan, who won't recontest the next federal election, is a new commissioner of the Independent Commission for the Reform of International Corporate Taxation.

"When people on modest incomes sit back and see some of the wealthiest and most powerful companies in the world completely avoid their tax responsibilities that really raises levels of distrust and disgust in society," he told ABC radio on Thursday.

Back To Top