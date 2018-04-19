International markets roundup

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 in the US eked out a small gain while the Dow declined after a volatile trading session, with weakness in sectors such as consumer staples and financials offsetting strong gains in the energy and industrial indexes.

Higher oil prices boosted energy stocks while transport stocks such as CSX Corp helped the industrial sector. But IBM's 7.5 per cent drop was the biggest drag on the S&P after the technology company's quarterly profit margins missed Wall Street targets.

"There's a lot of headlines pulling the market in different directions. The most notable is energy prices pulling that sector higher," said David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise in Boston.

Joy attributed a drop in financial stocks to a flattening yield curve in US treasuries.

"Earnings and the yield curve are the two biggest influences," said Joy, adding that "transports are very strong today which is a very good sign for the economy."

United Continental gained 4.8 per cent and lifted other airline stocks after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Trading was choppy, with the Dow swinging between positive and negative territory while the S&P 500 gave up most of its gains in the last few minutes of trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 38.56 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 24,748.07, the S&P 500 gained 2.25 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 2,708.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.14 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 7,295.24.

In late afternoon trade the S&P briefly lost ground after a Federal Reserve report said robust business borrowing, rising consumer spending, and tight labour markets indicated the US economy is on track for continued growth, with trade war risks being the one big outlier.

However, Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer at Penn Mutual Asset Management in Horsham, Pennsylvania, said investors were hopeful for a positive outcome with China.

LONDON: Surging mining stocks and a fall in the pound boosted Britain's FTSE 100 on Wednesday, with metals prices climbing on supply concerns and data showing an unexpected dip in inflation.

The index of top UK companies jumped up 1.3 per cent to 7,317.34 points, strongly outperforming other European bourses thanks to the weaker pound and its heavy weighting in commodities stocks.

On the mainland, Germany's DAX 30 index rose 0.04 per cent, and France's CAC index was up 0.5 per cent.

Miners were the biggest gainers, driven up by continuing aluminium price strength after US sanctions on Russian producer Rusal sparked concerns of a supply bottleneck in metals markets.

The biggest miners Anglo American, BHP Billiton , Rio Tinto and Glencore all surged by between 5.4 and 7.7 per cent.

TOKYO: Asian shares crept ahead on Wednesday after Wall Street took heart from upbeat corporate earnings, though nagging concerns about trade barriers and the global growth outlook kept currencies and bonds subdued.

Late Tuesday, the PBOC unexpectedly announced it would cut the cash banks must hold as reserves in a move that frees up lending for small firms but falls short of a broad monetary easing.

Mainland Chinese shares buckled after the United States banned American companies from selling components to Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan bounced 0.5 per cent, though that followed four straight sessions of losses.

Japan's Nikkei climbed 1.2 per cent, with investors waiting for any developments on trade as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

WELLINGTON: On Wednesday, New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3 per cent, to 8,369.49.