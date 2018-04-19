California agency probing Tesla on occupational safety

(Reuters) - A California agency said on Wednesday it has initiated an open inspection on Tesla Inc for occupational safety but did not disclose further details.

Erika Monterroza, spokesperson for California Occupational Safety and Health Administration, said Cal/OSHA's inspections typically include a review of the employer's Log 300. A Log 300 is an account of work-related injuries and illnesses.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the probe, which began on Tuesday.

The agency said its inspections also typically include a review to ensure that serious injuries are reported directly to the agency within eight hours.

On Monday, a report by news website Reveal said Tesla did not report some of its serious workplace injuries on legally mandated reports, making the company's injury numbers look better than they actually are.

Tesla disputed the story in a blog post and said the company reduced injury rate by 25 percent last year.



