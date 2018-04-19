ROME (Reuters) - Conservative leader Silvio Berlusconi said on Wednesday he had never ruled out the possibility of governing with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, which is refusing to enter a coalition with him.

Italy's Berlusconi says has never put a veto on 5-Star

Berlusconi was speaking after holding talks with the head of the upper house Senate, who has been tasked with trying to break weeks of deadlock following an inconclusive March 4 election.

However, an initial round of discussions appeared to go nowhere, with the 5-Star sticking to its line that it was willing to govern with the far-right League but not its electoral partners. Berlusconi rejected suggestions that he too was imposing vetoes or conditions on the coalition talks.



