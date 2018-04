(Reuters) - Netflix Inc will raise its investment in content across Europe and plans to spend about $1 billion on original productions this year, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people briefed on the plans.

Netflix plans $1 billion European investment drive: Financial Times

The revised budget will be more than double that of last year, the report said.





(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)