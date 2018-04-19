Morrison still sees higher wages ahead

The federal government has all but fulfilled the election promise made by former prime minister Tony Abbott to create one million jobs in five years.

Australia's jobless rate has eased to 5.5 per cent after an extra 20,000 people found work in March.

And Treasurer Scott Morrison has seized on evidence employers are finding it hard to get people with the right skills to play up the prospect of higher wages.

"The conditions are in place where workers can expect to see their wages grow in this environment," he said in Geelong on Thursday.

Australian experienced a record run of jobs growth last year, although new figures on Thursday showed employment had softened in recent months.

National Australia Bank's quarterly business survey suggests employers are increasingly having difficulties finding suitable labour.

NAB chief economist Alan Oster said past experience suggested such circumstances lead to higher wages.

However, the survey also noted the wage growth levels of about four per cent seen before the 2008-09 global financial crisis "seem a long way off".

Employment grew by a slim 4900 new jobs in March after the February number was revised to a 6300 fall, from a previously reported 17,500 rise, ending 16 months of consecutive employment gains.

Economists had expected a more solid 20,000 increase for March given the strength of forward indicators such as job advertising.

Even so, the coalition's promise made in 2013 to create one million jobs in five years looks like a slam dunk.

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash said 997,000 jobs had been created since the coalition came to power in September 2013.

"Australians are out there putting up their hands and saying, 'I'm ready, willing and able to work'," Senator Cash told reporters in Melbourne.

Labor opposition employment spokesman Brendan O'Connor said that while the government might boast, the increase in employment in the past five years was comparable to that seen under Labor between 2007 and 2013.

"During that time, Australia went through the worst global financial crisis this generation has seen," Mr O'Connor said in a statement.

Under the Rudd-Gillard government, jobs grew by about 890,000.

The March result reflected a 24,800 increase in part-time employment, mostly offset by a 19,900 drop in full-time positions.

Commonwealth Securities chief economist Craig James said revisions showed job creation in the year to January was the highest in history, with employment up 431,000 during the period.

"That pace of job creation was unsustainable," Mr James said.

The jobless rate was 5.5 per cent for the third month in a row after the February outcome was revised down from 5.6 per cent.

In its latest World Economic Outlook, the International Monetary Fund predicts Australian unemployment falling to 5.3 per cent this year and to 5.2 per cent in 2019.

This is close to what the Reserve Bank believes is "full employment" at five per cent and a level usually associated with strong wages growth.