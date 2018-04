NEW YORK (Reuters) - CFM International, the company that supplied the engine that exploded on a Southwest Airlines flight on Tuesday, said on Wednesday it is sending about 40 General Electric and Safran technicians to assist the airline in its ongoing engine inspections.

CFM, a transatlantic joint-venture co-owned by GE and France’s Safran, said it expects the accelerated inspections to be completed over the next 30 days.



