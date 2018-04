(Reuters) - Puerto Rico, suffering from an unstable power grid since Hurricane Maria, has been hit by an island-wide power outage, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

The hurricane inflicted widespread damage to homes and infrastructure when it hit Puerto Rico in September, including wiping out power across the Caribbean island.



