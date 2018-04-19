Turkey's Simsek says early election to decrease uncertainty, speed up reforms

ANKARA (Reuters) - Early elections will decrease uncertainties and bring forth opportunities to speed up reforms, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday, after President Tayyip Erdogan called snap presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24.

"With early elections, uncertainties will decrease, opportunity to speed up reforms will be born, a new and strong governing system will be realized," Simsek said on Twitter.



(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Alison Williams)