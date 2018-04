ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish parliament approved on Wednesday the extension for another three months of the state of emergency declared after a failed military coup in July 2016.

The move means Turkey will hold June 24 parliamentary and presidential elections, announced by President Tayyip Erdogan earlier on Wednesday, under the state of emergency.





