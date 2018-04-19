Refugee groups want new resettlement plan

The Turnbull government is being urged to create an extra avenue to resettle refugees in Australia through a community sponsorship program.

Refugee groups have launched a joint initiative calling on the government to introduce a scheme which will initially create 5000 places a year, growing to 10,000 over the next five years.

They believe the places should be additional to those provided by Australia's humanitarian migration quota.

Australian communities - along with individuals, families and businesses - can already nominate humanitarian visa applicants for settlement.

There are up to 1000 community-based places available each year under Australia's humanitarian intake.

Supporters must prove refugees have strong employment prospects and can be cared for during their first year in the country.

The new scheme would follow the lead of Canada and the UK which have community sponsorship programs.

Save the Children, the Refugee Council of Australia, Amnesty International Australia, the Australian Churches Refugee Taskforce, Welcome to Australia and Rural Australians for Refugees are behind the initiative.

Save the Children's Lisa Button said countries like Australia needed to step up and provide solutions for people facing persecution and conflict.

"Part of that solution is changing immigration policy settings to allow individuals and communities to make their own contribution via community sponsorship," she said.

Save the Children last month led a delegation of visiting Canadian refugee experts talking to politicians and bureaucrats about community sponsorships.