Ireland's warm-ups before Pakistan Test

Ireland will play two intra-squad warm-up games later this month ahead of May's historic inaugural Test against Pakistan in Dublin.

Coach Graham Ford has selected 26 players, including Ed Joyce, Kevin O'Brien, Niall O'Brien and William Porterfield, to play a pair of two-day contests at Merrion and Pembroke Cricket Clubs.

"These two warm-up matches are clearly very important for all involved, particularly by providing contenders for the Test team to gain valuable game time and get into good touch," Ford said.

Ireland host Pakistan in their first five-day match from May 11 at Malahide.