Head of chemical weapons watchdog: UN security team was shot at in Douma

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The head of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said on Wednesday that a U.N. security team doing reconnaissance in Douma, Syria came under gunfire a day earlier, sources told Reuters.

OPCW Director General Ahmet Üzümcü told a meeting at the organization's headquarters in The Hague that the security team was forced to withdraw, delaying the arrival of chemical weapons inspectors due to visit the site. Sources present at the closed-door meeting briefed Reuters on Üzümcü's remarks.



(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Catherine Evans)