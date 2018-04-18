News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Australia's first purpose-built school for children with autism revealed
Inside Australia's first purpose-built school for children with autism

Porsche AG CEO not targeted in German emissions probe: sources

Reuters
Reuters /

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Porsche AG's <VOWG_p.DE> Chief Executive Oliver Blume is not the board member targeted by Stuttgart prosecutors probing an emissions cheating scandal, two sources familiar with the talks said on Wednesday.

Porsche and the Stuttgart prosecutor's office declined to comment on which board member has been included in a criminal probe.

German prosecutors said they are investigating current and former employees of Volkswagen-owned sports car maker Porsche, including a management board member, as part of their inquiries into emissions manipulations.



(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Back To Top