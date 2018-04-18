Porsche AG CEO not targeted in German emissions probe: sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Porsche AG's <VOWG_p.DE> Chief Executive Oliver Blume is not the board member targeted by Stuttgart prosecutors probing an emissions cheating scandal, two sources familiar with the talks said on Wednesday.

Porsche and the Stuttgart prosecutor's office declined to comment on which board member has been included in a criminal probe.

German prosecutors said they are investigating current and former employees of Volkswagen-owned sports car maker Porsche, including a management board member, as part of their inquiries into emissions manipulations.

