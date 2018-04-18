News

Trump says CIA director Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un last week

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Mike Pompeo, the current CIA director and his nominee to be the top U.S. diplomat, met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last week.

"Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea last week. Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed. Details of Summit are being worked out now. Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea!" Trump said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

