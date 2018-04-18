UEFA chief Ceferin says VAR could be used in Champions League by 2019

Milan (AFP) - UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said Wednesday that the video assistant referee (VAR) system could be introduced to the Champions League by the 2019-2020 season.

Slovenian Ceferin has taken a cautious approach to the use of VAR despite it being used in the Italian and German leagues this season. FIFA have also approved its use at the upcoming World Cup in Russia.

"Realistically speaking, in the 2019-2020 season we could have it in the Champions League and at the European Championship," Ceferin said in an interview with Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

"The Champions League is like a Ferrari or a Porsche. You can't drive it right away, you need training and testing offline. Everyone has to understand how it works.

"At the moment not everything is clear for the fans and referees, we cannot allow that, and I've seen some comical situations in Germany, the FA Cup and Italy.

"For the top of the top of our sport we need the top of the top rules. We must solve the problems, not try to please someone."

And European football's chief added that he had "some concerns about the World Cup, where we'll have referees who have never officiated with VAR.

"I hope there are no scandals or problems."