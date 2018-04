SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's presidential office said on Wednesday that North and South Korea had agreed to broadcast live parts of next week's inter-Korean summit, the South's Yonhap news agency reported.

The agreement came in so-called working-level talks between the two sides, being help to prepare for the summit, at which details such as security and press coverage are being discussed.



