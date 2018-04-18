Salah headlines PFA EPL Team of the Year

Champions Manchester City made up almost half of the Professional Footballers' Association's Premier League team of the year with the competition's top scorer, Mohamed Salah, Liverpool's lone inclusion.

Right-back Kyle Walker, centre-back Nicolas Otamendi, midfielders David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne and striker Sergio Aguero were named in the XI.

Tottenham were the only other team to have more than one representative, boasting three players in defender Jan Vertonghen, midfielder Christian Eriksen and striker Harry Kane.

Manchester United's only inclusion was goalkeeper David de Gea, while left-back Marcos Alonso was the sole player from dethroned champions Chelsea.

Salah, with 30 league goals this season, was also included in the three-man attack.

Kane (25 goals) and Aguero (21 goals) are second and third on the league scoring chart.

City sealed the EPL title for the third time in seven years at the weekend when bottom side West Brom scored an upset win at second-place Manchester United.

PFA PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM OF THE YEAR: David De Gea; Kyle Walker, Jan Vertonghen, NicolAs Otamendi, Marcos Alonso; David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Christian Eriksen; Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, Sergio Aguero.