Cavendish set for cycling injury return

Mark Cavendish will make his cycling comeback at next month's Tour de Yorkshire after recovering from a broken rib.

Cavendish has not raced since crashing last month in the final stages of Milan-San Remo, breaking a rib and suffering an ankle injury.

The 34-year-old Isle of Man rider missed the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

But Cavendish will race from May 3-6 in the Yorkshire road race, which has been held since 2015. He will use the event to step up preparations for this year's Tour de France, where he will start within four stage wins of matching Eddy Merckx's record 34.

"I'm delighted to have recovered sufficiently from my injuries at Milan-San Remo to be back racing sooner than I initially thought and what better way to do that than at what could be described as a home race for me, the Tour de Yorkshire. My mother's from Harrogate," Cavendish told the Team Dimension website.

"It's the first time that I've raced the Tour de Yorkshire and I'm extremely excited.

"Results-wise, I'm not sure where my form will be only having had a couple of weeks back on the bike but I'll just be absorbing the atmosphere in one of the most-beautiful places in the world."

Belgian rider Serge Pauwels will return to Yorkshire to defend his 2017 title.

"It's one of my favourite races, not only because I won it last year but because the course suits me and there is always a great ambience from the passionate spectators," said Pauwels.