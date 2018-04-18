Ibrahimovic's even stronger World Cup hint

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has dropped a stronger hint that he might come out of international retirement in Russian to resume his long career with Sweden at the World Cup.

The 36-year-old striker, who last month left Manchester United to join the LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer, tweeted on Sunday that he felt his chances of featuring in Russia were "skyhoga", which means sky high in English.

Sweden beat Italy in a November playoff to qualify, but Ibrahimovic was absent from the campaign as he retired from international football after Euro 2016.

Speaking on the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' talk show on Tuesday, Ibrahimovic said: "I'm going to the World Cup, yes. I just said I'm going to the World Cup. I say more, people will hang me so I have to be careful what I say now.

"A World Cup without me wouldn't be a World Cup."

Ibrahimovic went to the 2002 and 2006 finals with Sweden, but the Scandinavians failed to reach the tournaments in South Africa and Rio.

The former Juventus, Barcelona and Paris St Germain player has scored three goals across his three appearances for the Galaxy, including a match-winning brace against Los Angeles FC on his debut.

Referring to his dramatic maiden strike for the Galaxy, Ibrahimovic added: "Before I came, I knew there were some earthquakes in Los Angeles but this one was missing.

"I'm not a typical Swedish guy, but I put Sweden on the map."

Ibrahimovic, with 116 caps, has talked in the past about returning to the Sweden set-up, saying only last month: "If I want, I am there."

Sweden are in the same group as world champions Germany, Mexico and South Korea in Russia.