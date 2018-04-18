News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Australia's first purpose-built school for children with autism revealed
Inside Australia's first purpose-built school for children with autism

Weapons inspectors delayed after gunfire in Syria's Douma: sources

Reuters
Reuters /

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Chemical weapons inspectors had to delay visiting the site of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria's Douma on Wednesday after a U.N. security team reported gunfire at the location a day earlier, sources briefed on the team's deployment told Reuters.

Details of the shooting were unclear, but weapons inspectors from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons have pushed back their visit which was supposed to happen on Wednesday, the sources said.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Back To Top