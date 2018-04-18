Storm's Addo-Carr eyes NSW Origin call-up

If Melbourne NRL speedster Josh Addo-Carr needs any inspiration while he's at Storm training, he only has to look up.

Melbourne NRL winger Josh Addo-Carr is hoping his first visit to the MCG is in a NSW Origin jersey.

The defending premiers' training ground is almost in the shadows of the MCG, which will be home to the opening State of Origin match on June 6.

Despite being in Melbourne for more than a year, Addo-Carr has never been to the venue and he's hoping, for his first visit, he's running out wearing a NSW State of Origin jersey.

Sydney Roosters winger Blake Ferguson is widely considered a certainty for one wing berth but the other is wide open.

Addo-Carr says he's ready to play for his state, but he's trying not to get caught up in the hype surrounding his possible selection.

NSW coach Brad Fittler and Melbourne mentor Craig Bellamy have talked up the 22-year-old, who had jointly topped the NRL's 2017 try-scoring tally.

Two tries in the Storm's big win over Newcastle last round could only have helped his chances.

"I think I've been pretty consistent all year but I've got to keep improving every week," said Addo-Carr, speaking on Wednesday at the site of the new Victorian Rugby League State Centre in Melbourne's west.

"To make Origin, you've got to play consistent football for your club and I believe I'm ready and, if the opportunity comes up, I'm going to take it with both hands."

Melbourne are away to Brisbane on Friday night, with both teams coming off impressive wins.

The Broncos shocked the previously unbeaten Warriors on their home turf with winger Jamayne Isaako scoring a hat-trick.

Addo-Carr knows his rival well, having played alongside him in a Cronulla under-20s side. Storm centre Curtis Scott was also in that side.

"Jermayne's a great guy, great player and he's been going really well this year," Addo-Carr said.

"It's going to be a big challenge going up against him as he's playing good footy."

The Storm haven't lost at Suncorp Stadium since 2009 but Addo-Carr says they always present a huge challenge.

"They're a very aggressive side and there's always a big rivalry.

"They got a good win over the Warriors but we are starting to get it together so, hopefully, we can keep the ball rolling."