Knights' Ponga ready for Origin: Brown

Newcastle coach Nathan Brown has no concerns about Kalyn Ponga's durability for the Knights if he makes his State of Origin debut this year.

The calls for the 20-year-old to be picked in Queensland's squad are growing louder despite him playing only 15 NRL games.

Ponga has been a revelation since his high-profile switch to the Knights from North Queensland, exhibiting the talent that made him so highly sought after.

NSW coach Brad Fittler is expecting Ponga to be selected by Maroons coach Kevin Walters, likely in a bench role for the series opener at the MCG on June 6.

He is almost certain to bide his time in the fullback pecking order behind Billy Slater.

There has often been caution about throwing young players into the Origin battle too soon but Ponga's endurance and work ethic this season have been commended.

Brown said regardless of this year's Origin selections, Ponga and the Knights would benefit from any Queensland association.

"The past 10 to 12 years between Mal (Meninga) and Kev (Walters), they've transitioned players into Origin really well," Brown said on Wednesday.

"If he (Ponga) keeps doing what he's doing, I think we all agree it will happen for him; it's a matter of when, not if.

"The opportunity to spend time with Billy Slater and Cameron Smith is only going to enhance him for our club as well.

"Probably the most surprising thing about him (Ponga) is the ability to back up and train, week in and week out as a younger player.

"The consistency he's been showing for a younger player has been the real highlight."