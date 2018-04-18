Vitani produces the goods with Sandown win

Trainer Wendy Kelly already had grander plans in the back of her mind for Vitani even before the filly's maiden success at Sandown.

Trainer Wendy Kelly is certain Vitani has a genuine future as a stayer after winning at Sandown.

Kelly has no doubts the three-year-old is of stakes grade quality and is already considering Adelaide or Brisbane carnival options.

Sent off a $2.60 equal favourite under Craig Williams, Vitani scored a three-quarter lengths win over Absolute Heaven ($7.50) with the other co-favourite Night Falls, 1-1/4 lengths third.

After finishing second at her first two starts on country tracks, Kelly decided to back off on the filly as she went through a growth spurt.

"She grew quickly so we backed off but kept her ticking over quietly until she showed us she was ready to step up her work again," Kelly said.

"We picked out this race for her as in the country they seem to bounce out and then walk so we thought bring her to the city, get some genuine speed and she'd be able to run on."

However Kelly admitted to early nerves when Vitani was one of the first to begin, but relaxed when she saw Williams got the filly to settle off the speed that was set by the runner-up.

"It was good to see her ridden that way," Kelly said.

"She learnt from her first two starts, and so had we, and going forward she's a nice filly."

Kelly believes Vitani will stretch out to 2000m, and possibly beyond, and will discuss with connections immediate options for the filly.

She said Adelaide could be a possibility while also saying the Queensland Oaks (2200m) in June could be on the cards.

"The Australasian Oaks will come up a bit soon, but Queensland, being later, could be a chance," she said.

"Whether she gets to black type as a three-year-old or as an older mare we'll see, but I'm sure she will as she's always shown us she's got a lot of talent.

"She's a filly that will get 2000 metres and maybe races in the spring like the Myer Stakes or the Matriarch Stakes could be races for her."