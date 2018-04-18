Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

AMP - AMP - down 10 cents, or 2.2 per cent, at $4.45

AMP shares continued to fall after the wealth manager admitted to the financial services royal commission that it lied to or misled the corporate regulator about its business practices.

CBA - COMMONWEALTH BANK - down 35 cents, or 0.5 per cent, at $72.41

Commonwealth Bank shares dipped as Australia's largest lender headed back to the financial services royal commission and confirmed the spin off its global asset management business.

HVN - HARVEY NORMAN - up 9 cents, or 2.7 per cent, at $3.44

JPMorgan analysts say a recent steep decline in the value of the retailer's shares has made them better value, and upgraded their rating from underweight to neutral.

RIO - RIO TINTO - up 87 cents, or 1.1 per cent, at $78.96

The mining giant's first quarter Pilbara iron ore production was up eight per cent on the same period a year ago, and it said it's prepared to adjust aluminium production guidance because of US sanctions against Russia and the sale of two smelters.

WPL - WOODSIDE PETROLEUM - up 33 cents, or 1.1 per cent, at $30.72

The oil and gas giant reported a lift in first-quarter production and sales revenue thanks to steady productions from its Train 1 at Wheatstone liquefied natural gas in north Western Australia.