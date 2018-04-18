Los Angeles (AFP) - The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Los Angeles Kings 1-0 to complete a series sweep and book their place in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Tuesday.

Vegas Knights sweep Kings in Stanley Cup playoffs

A goal in the second period from Brayden McNabb settled a tense game four at the Staples Center for the Knights, who became the first expansion side in history to sweep a playoff series in their inaugural season.

McNabb's winner completed a 4-0 series win for the Knights, who will face either Anaheim or San Jose in the divisional finals.

In other games on Tuesday, Winnipeg moved to within one win of a series victory over Minnesota with a 2-0 win on the road at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul.

The Jets took a 3-1 lead after goals in the first and third periods from Mark Scheifele.

Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for Winnipeg as the Wild's attempts to tie the series were frustrated.

It marked a welcome return to form for Hellebuyck, who was yanked after conceding six goals from 22 shots in a 6-2 loss in game three on Sunday.

"Anytime you get scored on, you get better from it," Hellebuyck said. "We went back and prepared the same way."

In the night's other game, the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 to pull a game back in their series.

The Capitals now trail 2-1 following the win in Columbus.