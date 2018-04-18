Mail Escort delivers at Ipswich for Sears

Trainer Tony Sears continued his good run with the progeny of little-known sire Mail Train when first starter Mail Escort scored an upset win at Ipswich.

First starter Mail Escort ($9.50) flashed home to beat Magic Lad ($6) by a short half-head with the heavily backed favourite Unlikely Story ($1.80) a half length length back third in a maiden.

Mail Train is a son of former leading sire Success Express and won five races before an injury enforced retirement.

Sears is a big fan of Mail Train and has had half a dozen winners by the sire.

"Mail Train was a smart racehorse and was trained by Alan Bailey. I have won plenty of races with his offspring including Ghost Train who was handy," Sears said.

"He now stands at my long-time client John Harvey's property. I don't think he gets many outside mares."

Mail Escort had won two jump-outs in Toowoomba but blew in the market with heavy backing for Unlikely Story who was resuming from a long spell after recovering from a fractured sesamoid bone.

Veteran trainer Pat Duff also continued a long-time association with stalwart owners Wally Tutt and Tom Blacklaw when Soaring Heart ($16) won the Two-Year-Old (1350m).

"Wally and I go back to Handsome Prince who won 21 races in the early 1980s and Hard To Catch who ran second in the 2008 Stradbroke Handicap.

"I paid $30,000 for Soaring Heart and I think they might have a more than handy horse when he gets to 1600m."

Darlene Duryea was another trainer to continue a successful association with a little known stallion this time Dr Green who sired Thunder Rocker who won a Class 3.

"I have had a lot of success with horses by Dr Green and I don't think too many other trainers have had many. He is retired now which is a pity because they can all gallop," Duryea said.