U.S. Coast Guard says responded to gas pipeline fire near Port O'Connor, Texas

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) -

The United States Coast Guard said it responded to a natural gas pipeline fire near Port O'Connor, Texas, on Tuesday evening.

The agency was notified of the incident by vessel Jonathon King Boyd, which was on fire after hitting a gas pipeline while conducting dredging operations.

The Intracoastal Waterway is closed to traffic from mile marker 468 to 474 to include the Matagorda Ship Channel from the jetties to 7 nautical miles (13 km) inside the bay.

The impacted pipeline has been secured and the remaining gas is residual, the Coast Guard said.



(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru)

