Hammington at halfback for Highlanders

Halfback Kayne Hammington and hooker Ash Dixon have been brought into the Highlanders' starting side for their Super Rugby clash with the Blues.

Hammington will run out in the No.9 jersey for the first time this season, with Aaron Smith moving to the bench.

Coach Aaron Mauger says Hammington has "earned the opportunity and he is ready to give us what we need to start the game" while Smith will finish.

Dixon's inclusion is also a rotation, the co-captain swapping places with Liam Coltman, who drops to reserves.

Mauger has otherwise gone for a settled combination after the Highlanders' 43-17 win over the Brumbies in Dunedin.

The match against the Blues in Auckland on Friday night will be the first of five away fixtures for the Highlanders in six weeks.

They sit fourth among the New Zealand teams and seven points above the Blues but have also played a match fewer than the four other teams in the conference.

Highlanders: Ben Smith (co-capt), Waisake Naholo, Rob Thompson, Teihorangi Walden, Tevita Li, Lima Sopoaga, Kayne Hammington, Luke Whitelock, Dillon Hunt, Shannon Frizell, Tom Franklin, Jackson Hemopo, Siate Tokolahi, Ash Dixon (co-capt), Daniel Lienert-Brown.

Reserves: Liam Coltman, Aki Seiuli, Tyrel Lomax, Alex Ainley, Elliot Dixon, Aaron Smith, Fletcher Smith, Matt Faddes.