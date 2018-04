Australia's ambassador to the United States Joe Hockey has exercised a spot of fairway diplomacy during a round of golf with Donald Trump.

Mr Hockey and the US president played nine holes at Trump National in Virginia at the weekend, as part of a foursome with Fox News anchor Bret Baier and White House budget director Mick Mulvaney.

He said the president was "a good golfer and good company".