New Kensington course passes first test

Glyn Schofield has given the new Kensington Track at Randwick an early endorsement after saluting on Godolphin filly Gododdin.

Gododdin has cruised home to win the first race on Randwick's refurbished Kensington racecourse.

Schofield was already familiar with the revamped surface through a series of barrier trials and his positive outlook was reinforced after Gododdin won the All Too Hard Vinery Handicap (1300m)..

"Kenso's lovely. I had a walk on it before the first. It's like a carpet, it's nice and quick, it's perfect really," he said.

Kensington is hosting its first meeting since November, 2014 after undergoing a total rebuild overseen by Australian Turf Club's general manager of tracks Lindsay Murphy and Randwick track manager Nevesh Ramdhani.

The surface was ripped up after a set of barrier trials in December, 2015.

Track gallops and barrier trials have been staged at Kensington for the past five weeks and meetings are planned on a monthly basis until summer.

"The feel and the impression you get while you're riding over the top of it is you're definitely getting a lot of confidence from your horse," Schofield said.

"The first time we got on it we were a bit apprehensive as to what we were going to feel. I think both rider and horse have been pretty comfortable going on it."

Jason Collett was also encouraging after his mount Select Royal finished sixth.

"It's good, there's no complaints after the first."